Babasaheb Ambedkar Jayanti LIVE updates: Narendra Modi praised Babasaheb Ambedkar's contributions at the launch of the first wellness centre under 'Ayushman Bharat' in Bastar. He said he has come Bijapur to remove the backward tag attached to the district.

Members of Dalit community "cleansed" BR Ambedkar's statue in Vadodara soon after Union minister Maneka Gandhi and some BJP leaders paid floral tributes on his 127th birth anniversary, a Dalit leader said, claiming that their presence had "polluted" the atmosphere.

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Chhattisgarh to launch pro-poor schemes, BSP chief Mayawati took a dig at the Centre and said that by inaugurating schemes in BR Ambedkar's name will in "no way lead to development of Dalits".

At an event in Gujarat's Ahmedabad, MLA Jignesh Mevani's supporters tried to obstruct BJP MPs and members from garlanding BR Ambedkar's statue. The supporters were reportedly detained by the police.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President Ram Nath Kovind, and Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu paid tribute to BR Ambedkar in New Delhi on Saturday morning.

Amid attacks from the Opposition, Narendra Modi will seek to reach out to Dalits and tribals by unveiling several pro-poor schemes in this Maoist-affected, low-literacy district in Chhattisgarh's Bastar on Dalit icon BR Ambedkar's 127th birth anniversary on Saturday.

Modi will visit the Jangala Development Hub in Bijapur and will dedicate to the nation the Bhanupratappur-Gudum railway line via video conference and will also flag off a train between Dalli Rajhara and Bhanupratappur.

Jangala village is located in Bhairamgarh tehsil of Bijapur. This model village is situated 17 km away from sub-district headquarter Bhairamgarh and 33 kilometre away from district headquarter Bijapur.

During his over three-hour stay, Modi will also inaugurate a dialysis centre at the Bijapur Hospital and a Health and Wellness Centre, marking the launch of the Union government's ambitious health insurance programme Ayushman Bharat.

"The prime minister's choice to launch his most ambitious programme of Ayushman Bharat from the tribal district that is counted among the most backward districts of the country and that too on the birth anniversary of Ambedkarji is very significant," Dinesh Kashyap, BJP MP from Bastar said.

He said this would send a clear message that the prime minister does not discriminate and his focus on "sabka saath, sabka vikas" is not a mere slogan.

"The prime minister's initiative will give wings to the aspirations of every tribal and Dalit youth," he said.

Modi will also launch the Van Dhan Yojana which aims at empowering tribal communities.

Besides these, he will lay the foundation stone for the construction of 1,988 km of Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana roads and other road connectivity projects in Left Wing Extremism areas, water supply scheme of Bijapur and two bridges.

Modi will also interact with people, including emerging sports persons and officials of the district administration, who despite all odds are trying to bring the district on top of the map of most emerging backward districts of the country.

The visit comes days after two security personnel were killed and five injured when an improvised explosive device ripped through a bus in which they were travelling to Jangla area.

After the attack and amid calls by Maoists to boycott the prime minister's programme, the district is on high alert and heavy security arrangements are in place, with 7,000 police personnel deployed in the area.

With the Saturday visit, Modi will become the first Prime Minister to visit Bijapur while this will be his fourth visit to the state since he took office in 2014.