Amazon launches first-ever floating store on Srinagar's iconic Dal Lake

Amazon India this week announced its first-ever floating store on the iconic Dal Lake in Srinagar, Kashmir. The move comes as a part of its last-mile delivery programme “I Have Space.”

For the uninitiated, this programme was launched in 2015 and has 28,000 neighbourhood and kirana partners in about 420 towns and cities across India.

Taking to its official Twitter handle, Amazon shared an image of the floating store as it wrote, “We have onboarded the first ever floating ‘I Have Space’ Store on the Dal Lake, Srinagar. With this store we will further expand our delivery network while enabling small businesses to earn additional income.”

Murtaza Khan Kashi, who happens to be the owner of the houseboat Select Town, will deliver packages to customers each day.

“While I have a houseboat as my primary business, it only brings in seasonal income with the inflow of tourists in Srinagar. However, the cost of managing the houseboat is very high, which has made it very difficult for our family. In order to address the increasing expenses, I began looking for additional income opportunities,” explains Murtaza in Amazon’s blog.

Amazon Logistics, India, Director Karuna Shankar Pande said, this will provide faster and reliable deliveries to customers across Srinagar. It will also provide opportunities for small businesses and strengthen Amazon’s delivery network.

“We are thrilled to onboard India’s first floating ‘I Have Space’ store on Dal Lake, Srinagar. This will enable us to provide customers across Dal Lake and Nigeen Lake with reliable, efficient, and fast deliveries,” he explained.