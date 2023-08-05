‘Amazing journey so far': Chandrayaan-3 all set to enter Moon's orbit today

India’s Chandrayaan-3, the nation’s third lunar mission, is poised to achieve a crucial milestone today as it is scheduled to enter the lunar orbit at 7 pm.

Launched on 14 July, 2023, from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, the spacecraft has been steadily advancing towards the moon.

Hello! This is #Chandrayaan3 with a special update. I want to let everyone know that it has been an amazing journey for me so far and now I am going to enter the Lunar Orbit today (August 5, 2023) at around 19:00 hrs IST. To know where I am and what I’m doing, stay tuned!#ISRO… pic.twitter.com/3AJ8xq1xFF — LVM3-M4/CHANDRAYAAN-3 MISSION (@chandrayaan_3) August 5, 2023

Chandrayaan-3’s primary goal is to successfully demonstrate a soft landing on the lunar surface and operate a rover for approximately one lunar day, equivalent to 14 Earth days.

The 26-kilogram rover is equipped with advanced scientific instruments, including cameras, spectrometers, and a drill, enabling the detailed study of the lunar terrain.

This mission is a significant step towards ISRO’s future interplanetary endeavors, showcasing vital capabilities and paving the way for further exploration of neighboring celestial bodies.

The spacecraft is anticipated to touch down near the lunar south pole region on August 23, 2023, at 5.47 pm.

Chandrayaan-3 follows the Chandrayaan-2 mission, which encountered a last-minute software glitch during the landing and resulted in the lander crashing after entering lunar orbit. Learning from this experience, ISRO has made substantial improvements in the design and technology of Chandrayaan-3.

