Amarnath Yatra: Second batch of pilgrims leaves from Jammu for Pahalgam, Baltal as bad weather delays pilgrimage

India Press Trust of India Jun 28, 2018 15:13:48 IST

Jammu: The second batch of nearly 3,500 pilgrims including 592 women and 160 Sadhus on Thursday left from Jammu for the base camps in Kashmir valley to undertake the arduous yatra to the 3,880 metre high holy cave shrine of Amarnath.

The 60-day annual pilgrimage was scheduled to start from the twin routes of Pahalgam in Anantnag district and Baltal in Ganderbal district on Thursday morning but got delayed due to heavy rains.

Wide parts of Jammu and Kashmir were lashed by light to heavy rains since Wednesday evening, also triggering a landslide on Jammu-Srinagar national highway near Peera. However, timely action by the concerned authorities made the road traffic worthy.

Representational image. News18

After getting road clearance, the second batch of 3,434 pilgrims left Bhagwati Nagar base camp in Jammu for Kashmir in the early hours, officials said, adding they are expected to reach the base camps of Nunwan-Pahalgam and Baltal in the valley later in the day.

They said while 2,638 pilgrims including 449 women, two children and 160 Sadhus opted for the traditional 36-kilometre Pahalgam route, 796 pilgrims including 143 women and a child chose the 12-kilometre shortest Baltal route.

The pilgrims left Jammu in a fleet of 114 heavy and light motor vehicles under tight security arrangements, taking the number of pilgrims who left for the valley from the base camp in Jammu since Wednesday to 6,429.

Over two lakh pilgrims have so far registered for the yatra which is scheduled to conclude on 26 August coinciding with the 'Raksha Bandhan' festival.


