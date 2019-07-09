Amarnath Yatra resumes services as pilgrims are given permission to move from Jammu through Baltal base camp

After remaining suspended due to law and order reasons, the Amarnath Yatra resumes as pilgrims were allowed to move on Tuesday.

The Amarnath yatra was suspended on Monday as a precautionary measure following a strike called by separatists in the Kashmir valley to mark the third death anniversary of former Hizbul Mujahideen commander Burhan Wani.

#AmarnathYatra : Total 1967 pilgrims moved from Jammu through Baltal axis & 4051 pilgrims moved from Jammu through Pahalgam axis,in the up convoy. Total 3503 pilgrims moved from Baltal through Baltal axis & 597 pilgrims moved from Pahalgam through Pahalgam axis,in the down convoy — ANI (@ANI) July 9, 2019

According to reports, till date, about 1,11,699 pilgrims have performed the ongoing Yatra. This year's 45-day long Hindu pilgrimage to the Amarnath Cave shrine started on 1 July and will end on 15 August, coinciding with the Shravan Purnima festival.

The annual pilgrimage to the 3,880-meter high holy cave shrine in south Kashmir Himalayas. Pilgrims can approach the cave shrine either from the Baltal base camp using the shorter 14-km long uphill trek or from the traditional Pahalgam base camp using the 42-km long uphill trek.

The arrangements put into place for pilgrims has been extremely exhaustive with special focus on security arrangements. While the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and Jammu and Kashmir Police is primarily in-charge for security, personnel from the Indian Army and Border Security Force have also been deployed on the two routes.

#WATCH Jammu & Kashmir: Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel continue to brave shooting stones, placing shield wall to ensure safety of pilgrims near Kali Mata point on Baltal route. #AmarnathYatra pic.twitter.com/jeAYZ5tNjm — ANI (@ANI) July 9, 2019

