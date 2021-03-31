Amarnath Yatra: Registration of pilgrims to commence from 1 April; check shriamarnathjishrine.com
The 56-day yatra shall commence on both Baltal and Chandanwari routes and around six lakh pilgrims are expected this year
The Amarnath Yatra will begin this year from 28 June and will go on till 22 August. The yatra was cancelled last year due to the coronavirus pandemic. The registrations for the annual pilgrimage to the 3,880 meter-high shrine is all set to begin from 1 April through 446 designated branches of Punjab National Bank (316), Jammu and Kashmir Bank (90), and YES Bank (40).
The 56-day yatra shall commence on both Baltal and Chandanwari routes and around six lakh pilgrims are expected this year, as noted by Hindustan Times. BVR Subrahmanyam, Chief Secretary of Jammu and Kashmir, reviewed the arrangements last week.
The officials have shared that all coronavirus -related precautions will be in place during the yatra. The state-wise list of bank branches for registrations, and the step-by-step procedure is available on the official website of the shrine board — www.shriamarnathjishrine.com.
Yatra Permit:
The Yatra Permit would be different for each route and day of the week, India Today quoted Nitishwar Kumar, Chief Executive Officer of the Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board as saying. Only the pilgrims, possessing a valid yatra permit and the required Compulsory Health Certificate (CHC), will be allowed to cross the entry gates at Chandwari and Domel.
There is no requirement of advance registration for the pilgrims who are going to travel by helicopter as their tickets will serve this purpose. However, they have to show their CHC to get permission to travel by helicopter.
