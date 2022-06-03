Amarnath Yatra 2022: Srinagar police register FIR under UAPA for 'anti-national, communal overtones'

Some persons/groups, including Sikhs for Justice, have been disseminating anti national messages ahead of the upcoming Amarnath Yatra and are indulging in activities promoting enmity between different religious groups, police said

Srinagar Police have registered a case under Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act against persons/groups, including Sikhs for Justice, for allegedly ‘disseminating anti national messages’ ahead of the Amarnath Yatra.

"It has been reliably learnt that some persons/groups which include Sikhs for Justice have been disseminating anti national messages ahead of the upcoming Amarnath Yatra and are indulging in activities promoting enmity between different religious groups," read a statement.

It added that these groups/persons are "disseminating secessionist messages/ideology, there by questioning and disrupting sovereignty and territorial integrity of India, besides such activities are likely to cause disturbance of peace and public order in the UT of J&K."

The case has been registered at Kothibagh Police Station.

"On the basis of above information received and for the purpose of identification of such groups/Persons, FIR is registered, it prime facie constitutes offence U/S 13 UA(P) Act 153-A, 153-B, 505 IPC and investigation set into motion," the statement read.

