Amarnath Yatra 2022 registration begins on 11 April; here's how to register online and other details about the annual pilgrimage.

'The pilgrims can also register online through the website and mobile app of the Shrine Board,' Nitishwar Kumar, CEO of Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board said

New Delhi: The annual Amarnath Yatra 2022 will start on 30 June and will continue till 11 August. The upcoming pilgrimage holds a special significance as it is being held after suspension for two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The registration for the 43-day holy Yatra to Shri Amarnath Shrine will start on Monday, 11 April.

"Amarnath Yatra 2022 will start on 30 June and will conclude on 11 August. The registration will start on 11 April. The pilgrims can also register online through the website and mobile app of the Shrine Board," Nitishwar Kumar, CEO of Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board said.

He further informed that a Yatri Niwas, or an accommodation for pilgrims, has been made in the Ramban district of Jammu and Kashmir which can accommodate around 3,000 pilgrims.

When is Amarnath Yatra 2022 starting?

The annual pilgrimage - Amarnath Yatra - this year will commence from 30 June.

When is Amarnath Yatra 2022 ending?

The 43-day holy Yatra to Shri Amarnath Shrine will culminate on the day of Raksha Bandhan, which will be celebrated on 11 August 2022.

When will registration for annual Amarnath Yatra 2022 start?

Registration for the annual pilgrimage - Amarnath Yatra - is done about a month ahead of the date fixed for the commencement

Online registration date for Amarnath Yatra 2022

The registration for Amarnath Yatra 2022 will start on 11 April.

Official website to register for Amarnath Yatra

To take part in Amarnath Yatra 2022, pilgrims will have to register themselves online. The official website to register for Amarnath Yatra 2022 is - http://www.shriamarnathjishrine.com/

Following are the steps to register for Amarnath Yatra 2022

Step 1: Go to the official website of Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board (SASB) - shriamarnathjishrine.com

Step 2: On the homepage, under the What's New section, click on the tab that reads, "Click here to register online"

Step 3: You will be directed to a new page (which is also the direct link to register online for Amarnath Yatra 2022)- https://jksasb.nic.in/

Step 4: Register yourself for Amarnath Yatra 2022.

Age limit for Amarnath Yatra 2022

According to SASB, keeping in view the tough nature of the trek, children below 13 year and elderly people above 75 years are not be permitted to undertake the pilgrimage.

Also, women who are more than six week pregnant shall not be allowed to undertake the pilgrimage.

How can I book Amarnath Yatra 2022?

To book Amarnath Yatra, you will will have to register online on the official website - shriamarnathjishrine.com. You can also register through Shri Amarnathji Yatra mobile app, which can be downloaded on your smartphone from PlayStore (for Android users) and App Store (for iPhone users).

Do's and Don'ts for Amarnath Yatra 2022

Don'ts

- Don’t stop at places which are marked by warning notices

- Don’t use slippers because there are steep rises and falls on the route to the Holy Cave. Only wear trekking shoes with laces

- Don’t attempt any short cuts on the route as doing so would be dangerous

- Do not do anything during your entire forward/return journey which could cause pollution or disturb the environment of the Yatra area

- Use of plastics is strictly banned in the State and is punishable under law

Do's

- Prepare for the Yatra by achieving a high level of Physical Fitness. Start at atleast a month prior to the Yatra at least a 4-5km Morning/Evening walk

- For improving the oxygen efficiency of your body, start doing deep breathing exercises and Yoga, particularly Pranayam

- Carry adequate woolen clothing, a small umbrella, windcheater, raincoat, waterproof trekking shoes, torch, walking stick, cap (preferably a monkey cap), gloves, jacket, woolen socks, trousers (preferably a waterproof pair)

- For Ladies: saree is not a suitable dress for the Yatra. Salwar Kameez, pant-shirt or a track suit will be better

- It would be better if the porter / horses / ponies carrying your luggage travel just in front or behind you, as you may suddenly need something from your baggage

- During the Yatra from Pahalgam/Baltal onwards, you should keep spare clothes/ eatables in a suitable water proof bag to ensure against their getting wet

- Carry a water bottle, dry fruits, roasted grams/channa, toffees/gur (jaggery), chocolates for use during the journey

- Carry some cold cream/Vaseline/sunscreen to protect your hands /face against sunburn

- Always travel in a group and not alone. Also, ensure that all those comprising the group, walking in front of you or in the rear, always remain in your sight, to ensure against your being separated from them

- You must carry your Yatra Permit and any other identity card alongwith you all the time during the trek

- Strictly follow the instructions issued by the Yatra administration, from time to time

- All waste materials must be placed in the nearest dustbin. All organic wastes must be put in the dustbin which is green coloured

- Lavatories/ urinals, installed in the camps and other places enroute the Holy Cave, should be used

Amarnath Yatra 2022 registration begins on 11 April; here's how to register online and other details about the annual pilgrimage.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.