Amarinder Singh requests Amit Shah to look into recent recent incidents of Pakistan-origin drones delivering weapons to Punjab

Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh raised the issue of the recent incidents of Pakistan-origin drones delivering weapons and communication devices to the state to Home minister Amit Shah on Tuesday and requested him to look into the problem first hand.

Singh further alleged that the drone incidents were just one of Pakistan’s "sinister designs" following the abrogation of Jammu and Kashmir's special status under Article 370.

Recent incidents of Pakistan-origin drones dropping consignments of arms & ammunition is a new and serious dimension on Pakistan's sinister designs in aftermath of the abrogation of Article 370. Request @AmitShah ji to ensure that this drone problem is handled at the earliest. — Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) September 24, 2019

This announcement comes two days after the Punjab Police, on Sunday, had claimed to have busted a terror module of the Khalistan Zindabad Force (KZF), backed by a group based in Pakistan and Germany. Police said the terror group was conspiring to unleash a series of strikes in Punjab and adjoining states. A huge cache of arms, including five AK-47 rifles, pistols, satellite phones and hand grenades, was seized from them.

Given the international links and ramifications of the conspiracy, Singh had decided to hand over all further investigation to the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

Punjab Director General of Police (DGP) Dinkar Gupta said that the four members of the module were arrested from the outskirts of Chohla Sahib village in Tarn Taran district of Punjab on Sunday. "They were using a white coloured Maruti Swift car bearing a Punjab registration number," Gupta said.

With the initial investigation revealing the use of drones to deliver weapons and communication hardware across the border, the chief minister had urged the Union government to direct the Indian Air Force (IAF) and the Border Security Force (BSF) to launch necessary counter-measures.

According to Gupta, the weapons were suspected to have been delivered recently from across the border by the ISI, state-sponsored jihadi and pro-Khalistani terrorist outfits working under its command. He said the operation was based on inputs gathered from sources that activists of the banned KZF had planned to carry out multiple terrorist strikes in Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab and other states.

Gupta further said the module was backed by Pakistan-based chief of the KZF, Ranjeet Singh, alias Neeta; and his Germany-based associate Gurmeet Singh, alias Bagga, alias Doctor, who had re-organised their group to revive terrorism in Punjab.