Amarinder Singh condemns Afghan terror blast, urges global communities to come together to wipe out terrorism

Chandigarh: Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh has strongly condemned the terror attack in Afghanistan which left at least 19 people dead.

At least 19 people were killed and 21 wounded when a suicide bomber blew himself up in a crowd of Afghan Sikhs and Hindus waiting to meet President Ashraf Ghani in the eastern city of Jalalabad on Sunday.

"Strongly condemn deadly attack on delegation of Sikhs and others on way to meet Afghan president," Amarinder said in a tweet.

Strongly condemn deadly attack by ISI on delegation of Sikhs & others on way to meet Afghan president. Let global community rise in one voice against barbaric forces of terror & vow to wipe out the menace from the world. My govt extends all help to the victims & their families. — Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) July 1, 2018

Amarinder also urged the global community to come together to wipe out forces of terror from the world.

"Let global community rise in one voice against barbaric forces of terror and vow to wipe out the menace from the world. My government extends all help to the victims and their families," Amarinder further said in a tweet.

Punjab cabinet led by the CM Amarinder Singh in a meeting held in Chandigarh on Monday also paid their respects to those killed in the attack.

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) chief and former deputy chief minister Sukhbir Singh Badal also deplored the deadly attack in Afghanistan.

"I am deeply anguished to learn about the tragic death of 19 persons, mostly Sikhs, including the only Sikh candidate Avtar Singh Khalsa, in Afghanistan. These killings are most dastardly act of those who never want peace to prevail. My feelings are with the families of the victims," Sukhbir said in his tweet.

SAD spokesman and former education minister Daljit Singh Cheema said the government of India should take up the issue of killing of Sikhs and others with the authorities concerned in Afghanistan and also ensure all help and assistance to the families of victims.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA and the Leader of Opposition in Punjab Assembly Sukhpal Singh Khaira also condemned the terror attack.

"I unequivocally condemn the dastardly killings of unarmed Sikhs and Hindus in Afghanistan. Minority communities totally unsafe. I urge Sushma Swaraj to ensure their safety," Khaira tweeted.

India has condemned as "heinous and cowardly" the terrorist attack on a convoy of Sikhs in Afghanistan that left 20 people dead and said the incident underlined the need for united global fight against international terrorism.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday termed the terror strike in Afghanistan as an attack on the nation's multi-cultural fabric.