Amarinder Singh announces projects worth over 3,600 crore for Punjab's Ludhiana; PM promises better water, medical facilities

Ludhiana: Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Wednesday announced a slew of development projects worth over 3,600 crore for Ludhiana district, ranging from infrastructure to water supply and industries to education.

Addressing the people after unfurling the tricolour on the occasion of the 72nd Independence Day at the Guru Nanak Stadium in Ludhiana, he announced allocation of 1,469 crore for a project to shift from the current ground water supply to 24x7 surface water supply.

The project, he said, was approved in-principle by Department of Economic Affairs, the Ministry of Finance, and was posted to World Bank/ Asian Development Bank (ADB) for external financing.

In-principle approval was also received for the establishment of a Civil Enclave at Indian Air Force Station Halwara, Singh said, adding that the Punjab government was pursuing the matter with the Centre.

While 350 crore was earmarked for facilitating the development of Hero Cycles Park as part of Hi-Tech Cycle Valley, 250 crore was set aside for the Oswal Integrated Business Park, he said, adding that the projects would generate employment and give a boost to the state's industrial development.

Another 117 crore will be spent on a Mega Food Park, to come up in over 100 acres at Ladhowal.

Singh also announced 483 crore for various urban development works, including 366 crores for the Ludhiana Municipal Corporation.

In another key decision, the chief minister announced setting up of a 30-bed hospital at Doraha in the memory of former chief minister Beant Singh.

Further, 64 lakh would be provided for setting up a 10-bed mini-PHC at Jhorda village in memory of late Havildar Ishwar Singh of 36 Sikh Regiment, who fought in the famous battle of Saragarhi Fort, he added.

The historical villages of Jagraon (birth place of Lala Lajpat Rai), Sarabha (Kartar Singh Sarabha), Thapar Colony (Shaheed Sukhdev) and Bhaini Sahib (Satguru Ram Tirath Ji) would be allocated 1 crore each under the Composite Development Fund, he said.

Fulfilling a long-pending demand of the city industrialists, he announced 450 crore for the development of a convention and exhibition centre, which would come up over six acres of land on Chandigarh-Ludhiana road. The project would be completed in six months.