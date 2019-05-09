Alwar gangrape case: BJP attacks Ashok Gehlot-led Rajasthan govt for negligence, slow pace of investigation

The gangrape of a Dalit woman in Rajasthan's Alwar has snowballed into a major political row in the state with the Bharatiya Janata Party blaming the Congress-led Ashok Gehlot government for negligence.

The crime was perpetrated along a deserted stretch of road by five men on 26 April who also recorded videos and started blackmailing the woman, The Times of India reported.

A BJP delegation, led by Union Minister Rajyavardhan S Rathore on Thursday, held protest at the collector's office over the incident. "There has been police inaction in the case. After prior appointment, we came to meet Collector, but he is not present at the office," Rathore said.

Jaipur: BJP delegation led by Union Min Rajyavardhan S Rathore holds protest at Collector office over Alwar gang-rape incident. Rathore says, "There has been police inaction in the case. After prior appointment, we came to meet Collector but he is not present at the office." pic.twitter.com/t4Eb0xlyYz — ANI (@ANI) May 9, 2019

While the Gehlot government promised stern action, BJP alleged that the state government is "suppressing" the matter to stop it from hindering the party's prospects in the ensuing general election.

Gehlot, on the other hand, has said, "The state government is committed for women safety. Nearly a dozen police teams have been formed to arrest the accused and one arrest has been made. The victim and her family are given protection."

BJP-led protests were held in Jaipur and BJP MLA and ex-minister Narpat Singh Rajvi had also written to Gehlot demanding an SIT probe for speedy justice in the case. The city SP was shunted out and an SHO was suspended as the police was accused of delaying action on the pretext of poll preparations. Four policemen were also taken off active duty.

The husband of the victim, however, claimed that he had approached the Thanagazi police station SHO and the SP with his complaint, but he was asked to wait as they were busy with the elections. He alleged that an FIR was lodged only on 2 May.

The Rajasthan Police on Thursday arrested the fifth accused, Hansraj Gurjar. Those arrested earlier were identified as Indraraj Gurjar, Ashok, Mukesh and Mahesh Gurjar.

On Tuesday night, the Rajasthan government removed Alwar Superintendent of Police Rajiv Pachar and put him under the Awaiting Posting Order status, citing administrative reasons.

Rajasthan government released an interim relief of Rs 4.12 lakh for the survivor as per the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989.

Meanwhile, locals took out a protest march in Thanagazi town demanding arrest of all the accused. Protests were also held in Dausa, Jaipur and Churu demanding death penalty for the culprits.

When the matter was highlighted on Tuesday, the Congress government faced severe criticism from Opposition BJP and others.

With inputs from PTI

