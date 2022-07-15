However, he will continue to stay in jail in connection with the other cases registered against him in Uttar Pradesh.

New Delhi: A Delhi court on Friday granted bail to Alt News co-founder Mohammed Zubair in a case related to an "objectionable" tweet he had posted in 2018 against a Hindu deity.

However, he will continue to stay in jail in connection with the other cases filed against him in Uttar Pradesh.

Directing Zubair to not leave the country without the court's prior permission, Additional Sessions Judge Devender Kumar Jangala granted him relief on a bail bond of Rs 50,000 and one surety of the same amount.

“The voice of dissent is necessary for healthy democracy. Therefore, merely for the criticism of any political parties it is not justified to invoke section 153A and 295A IPC,” Hindustan Time report quoted the court as saying.

"Hindu religion is one of the oldest religions and most tolerant. The followers of the Hindu religion are also tolerant. Hindu religion is so tolerant that its followers proudly names their institution/organisation/facilities in the name of their Holy God or Goddess. A large number of Hindus proudly name their children in the name of their Holy God and Goddess," added the report quoting court.

The court, on Thursday, had reserved the order in the case for today.

A magisterial court had on 2 July dismissed his bail plea and sent him to 14-day judicial custody (JC) in the case, citing the nature and gravity of the offences against the accused and observing that the matter was at an initial stage of investigation.

The court had sent him to judicial custody after his five-day custodial interrogation.

In its order, the court had noted the submission of the public prosecutor that the investigation was at the initial stage and that there was every likelihood that police custody (PC) remand of the accused would be required.

The judge also considered the addition of new sections during the course of the investigation while rejecting the bail application.

on Thursday, Zubair moved the Supreme Court seeking quashing of all six FIRs lodged against him in several districts of Uttar Pradesh.

Zubair also challenged the validity of the SIT formed by UP Government to probe the FIRs against him.

Mohammed Zubair was arrested on 27 June by the Delhi Police over his four-year-old tweet sharing a screenshot from a popular Hindi movie.

