Allahabad University to hold final year exams online, will promote students of other semesters without test

Allahabad University has decided to conduct the final year exams online. The students of all other semesters will be promoted without any exams, according to media reports.

The varsity had earlier held graduation exams for nine days, before the lockdown was imposed in view of the rising COVID-19 cases. The papers which were postponed will now be taken through online-mode.

The decision to conduct exams was taken at a meeting of the Academic Council. According to Amar Ujala, students had requested the university administration to either postpone or carry out the exams in the online mode.

Those who have to take exams will be required to download question papers from the official website allduniv.ac.in. Each exam will be of four hours, two hours will be given for writing the paper and the remaining for scanning and uploading it on the university’s website.

Two hours for scanning and uploading have been provided so that students who don’t have good internet connectivity can also do it without any hassle.

Students of other semesters will be promoted on the basis of their scores in the exams which were held before the lockdown, Jagran Josh reported quoting the controller of examinations.

Allahabad University is expected to release the exam schedule on Tuesday, the report said. Exams are likely to be held in the second week of September and likely to be completed within a week.