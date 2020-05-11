Allahabad University begins online application process for 2020-21 academic year on official website www.aupravesh2020.com

The University of Allahabad has started the application process for the academic year 2020-21. The varsity has released applications for Institute of Professional Studies (UG and PG courses), LL.B (Hons)/ B.A LL.B (Hons), UGAT and PGAT (PGAT I/PGAT II including LLM, BEd, MEd, MBA etc.).

The forms for the aforementioned courses are available on Allahabad University’s official website www.aupravesh2020.com. The application process began on 10 May and the university has said that last for submission of form will be declared later on the basis of advisory by the government to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

The application process for various courses was supposed to commence from 25 March. However, it got delayed due to coronavirus outbreak and subsequent lockdown, said a India Today report.

The entrance exam dates for the courses have not yet been declared.

How to fill the application form

Applicants first need to complete the registration on the website with details like name, mother’s name, father’s name, date of birth, mobile number and email ID. Once registered, a username and password will be sent via SMS.

Candidates need to log in using the username and password. Once they are logged in, they need to fill the application form and upload photograph and signature in the prescribed format. Payment can be made using debit or credit card.

Coronavirus has led to closure of educational institutes and postponement of exams and admission process across the country. Uttar Pradesh alone has reported over 3,400 COVID-19 cases and more than 70 coronavirus deaths.

