Allahabad SP gets abused, threatened for stopping UP BJP MLA Harshvardhan Bajpayee from entering Yogi Adityanath meeting

A BJP legislator in Uttar Pradesh stirred a fresh controversy when he was caught threatening a Superintendent of Police in Allahabad on camera on Saturday, when he was stopped from entering premises where Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath was holding a meeting.

In a video clip released by ANI, Allahabad North MLA Harshvardhan Bajpayee could be heard saying: "Tum laato ke bhoot ho, laaton se hi maante ho (you only understand the language of violence)."

#WATCH: BJP MLA Harshvardhan Bajpayee threatening Superintendent of Police in Allahabad. MLA said, 'Tum laaton ke bhoot ho, laaton se hi maante ho'. SP had allegedly failed to recognise the MLA & stopped him to enter premises where a meeting was being held by CM Yogi Adityanath. pic.twitter.com/jrVAhlvcgr — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) May 20, 2018

According to Zee News, the Allahabad SP had failed to recognise him and let him enter the premises in his car. Bajpayee wanted to enter the venue with his car, but was asked to park it at the entrance as per protocol.

Speaking to Aaj Tak, the MLA played down the incident and said: "I just told the police officer that those officials who don't show respect towards senior ministers will be dealth with severely."

Allahabad SSP Nitin Tiwary said a probe will be launched in that direction, reported ABP Live.

The incident reportedly took place at Allahabad's Baghambari Math on Saturday afternoon, where Adityanath and other top BJP ministers were invited for lunch. Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya was also present at the venue.