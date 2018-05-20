You are here:
Allahabad SP gets abused, threatened for stopping UP BJP MLA Harshvardhan Bajpayee from entering Yogi Adityanath meeting

India FP Staff May 20, 2018 12:40:16 IST

A BJP legislator in Uttar Pradesh stirred a fresh controversy when he was caught threatening a Superintendent of Police in Allahabad on camera on Saturday, when he was stopped from entering premises where Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath was holding a meeting.

In a video clip released by ANI, Allahabad North MLA Harshvardhan Bajpayee could be heard saying: "Tum laato ke bhoot ho, laaton se hi maante ho (you only understand the language of violence)."

According to Zee Newsthe Allahabad SP had failed to recognise him and let him enter the premises in his car. Bajpayee wanted to enter the venue with his car, but was asked to park it at the entrance as per protocol.

Speaking to Aaj Takthe MLA played down the incident and said: "I just told the police officer that those officials who don't show respect towards senior ministers will be dealth with severely."

Allahabad SSP Nitin Tiwary said a probe will be launched in that direction, reported ABP Live.

The incident reportedly took place at Allahabad's Baghambari Math on Saturday afternoon, where Adityanath and other top BJP ministers were invited for lunch. Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya was also present at the venue.

 


