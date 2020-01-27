Allahabad HC tells UP govt to submit detailed report on police action during anti-CAA protests; next hearing on 17 Feb

The Allahabad High Court on Monday ordered the Uttar Pradesh government to submit a detailed report on police action during protests over the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, according to several media reports.

"How many complaints have been filed against the police or government officials over the crackdown on protesters?" the high court asked the UP government, while seeking a detailed report on police action, Mehmood Pracha, the lawyer for one of the petitioners told NDTV. The court also asked the government if the autopsy reports of those who died during protests have been given to their relatives.

While hearing seven petitions filed regarding the violence which took place during anti-CAA protests in December and the police crackdown in the state, the court also sought details on the procedure adopted for the imposition of Section 144, reported ANI.

The case will be taken up again on February 17, as per the NDTV report.

The court had on 23 January constituted a special bench to hear the PILs filed against the police brutality on protesters.

The Allahabad HC had on 7 January issued notice to the Uttar Pradesh government on the basis of an email by Mumbai-based lawyer Ajay Kumar, which alleged that the crackdown in the state during anti-citizenship law protests was antithetical to core constitutional values.

The court had also asked for the email to be registered as a public interest litigation (PIL).

Nearly 20 people were killed in the state after violence erupted during anti-CAA protests last month.

With inputs from agencies

