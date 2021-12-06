Allahabad HC recruitment 2021: Details about examination cities released, check details at recruitment.nta.nic.in

Applicants are required to keep visiting the official websites of the Allahabad High Court and NTA for further details and clarifications

The High Court of Judicature at Allahabad has issued the advanced intimation for examination cities for the examinations to be conducted for the posts of Computer Assistant, Additional Private Secretary (APS) English/Hindi. Candidates can go to the official website of the National Testing Agency (NTA) - https://recruitment.nta.nic.in and download their exam centre details.

To download the advance intimation slip of examination cities, registered candidates have to login by using their login details (application number, date of birth). As per the official notification, the admit cards for the recruitment exam will be issued later. Process to download the Allahabad HC exam intimation slip 2021:

Visit the official website of NTA - https://recruitment.nta.nic.in

Find the link for advance intimation for examination cities on the homepage and click on it

Login by using your application number, date of birth, and security pin

The exam city intimation slip will appear on the screen

Check and download the exam city details and take a printout for future reference

Here’s the direct link to the APS examination cities: https://testservices.nic.in/examsys21/downloadadmitcard/frmAuthforCity.aspx?enc=Ei4cajBkK1gZSfgr53ImFfU9Dbslo5yg7a8c26nHwRHUeQoZGI1CEqW61CvHEgr0

Here’s the direct link to the Computer Assistant examination cities: https://testservices.nic.in/examsys21/downloadadmitcard/frmAuthforCity.aspx?enc=Ei4cajBkK1gZSfgr53ImFa7rxiJ2oTuwaUmqG31onaZMxsMto9qCQhWTV8POZSBb

Candidates can check the official notice here: https://recruitment.nta.nic.in/WebInfoAllahbadHC/File/ViewFile?FileId=16&LangId=P

The NTA will conduct the exams from 21 December in 16 cities of Uttar Pradesh. The exams for Additional Private Secretary (English/Hindi) and Computer Assistant posts will be held in Computer Based Test (CBT) Mode.

The schedule of exams is available on these sites- https://recruitment.nta.nic.in and http://www.allahabadhighcourt.in.

Vacancies

With this recruitment drive, the authority aims to fill up a total of 81 posts. Out of the total number, 60 posts are vacant for the position of Additional Private Secretary (English) while 8 vacancies are present for the position Additional Private Secretary (Hindi). The recruitment also aims to fill 15 vacancies for the post of Computer Assistant.

In case any candidate faces issues in checking and downloading the hall ticket they can contact helpline number 011 40759000/ 69227700. They can also write to allhcre@nta.ac.in.

Applicants are required to keep visiting the official websites of the Allahabad High Court and NTA for further details and clarifications.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.