Allahabad HC adjourns hearing of plea to revive criminal case against Yogi Adityanath

Allahabad: The Allahabad High Court on Tuesday adjourned hearing of a plea to revive a criminal case against Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath for allegedly triggering violence during the meeting of a Samajwadi Party leader at Maharajganj in 1999, resulting in death of a policeman.

Justice DS Tripathi adjourned hearing of the plea by Talat Aziz, an SP woman leader, for three weeks.

Aziz had alleged that erstwhile Gorakhpur MP Yogi Adityanath had reached the venue of her political meeting at Mahrajganj on 10 February, 1999 and created disturbance, resulting in violent clashes and death of Head Constable Satya Prakash, her PSO, due to gunshot injuries.

Besides this FIR lodged by Aziz at Kotwali police station in Mahrajganj against Yogi and several unnamed persons, the then Kotwali SHO too had lodged a case against Yogi and 21 others under sections 307 (attempt to murder), 153A and other sections of the Indian penal Code.

Yogi too had lodged a third counter-FIR on the same incident against Aziz and others alleging attack on him by her and others.

The matter was subsequently handed over to the CBCID for investigation, which closed the case by submitting a final report in it.

Aggrieved over the report, Talat Aziz had challenged it and filed a protest petition before additional chief judicial magistrate of Mahrajganj.

The protest petition of Talat Aziz was treated as criminal complaint case by the magistrate, who, however, dismissed the case on 13 March, 2018.

Talat Aziz subsequently moved the high court, challenging the dismissal of the case against Yogi.