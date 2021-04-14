Allabad University exams 2021: AU to conduct exams for UG, PG, professional courses from 30 April

A total of three hours will be given to the students to write their responses in the answer sheet with 30 minutes more to upload it on the online portal

The University of Allahabad (AU) has declared that it will be starting the second and main exams for different undergraduate, postgraduate, law, and professional courses from Friday, 30 April.

The university will be declaring the new timetable at https://www.allduniv.ac.in/.

In a statement released on the Controller of Examination section of the university’s website, the authorities said that the postponed exams will start from 30 April.

Another statement said that the exams will be conducted in online mode as students will have to submit their answer sheets online.

The university has advised the students to download a scanner and practice scanning 12 pages together.

Students have been asked to make a single PDF file of the answer sheet on the online portal.

The statement adds that although the order of the subjects would remain the same, a new schedule will soon be available on the website.

The university had previously issued guidelines for the students who will be appearing for these examinations.

The guideline states that students can use a maximum of 12 pages for answering the question paper. They would also need to mark pages as 1/12, 2/12, 3/12, and so on.

AU had also announced that the university and its colleges will remain sealed till Wednesday, 21 April. Both offline classes and online exams have been suspended till the said date.

The statement had mentioned that a decision would be taken after reviewing the situation.