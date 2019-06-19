All Party meet LIVE updates: BJD backs 'one nation, one election'; Mamata says issue needs to be discussed with experts

All Party meet LIVE updates: ANI quoted Odisha chief minister Naveen Patnaik as saying that his party, Biju Janata Dal, is supporting the idea of 'one nation, one election'. Meanwhile, TMC chief Mamata Banerjee, who won't be attending the meeting, said in her letter to Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi, "Response on such a sensitive and serious subject like 'one country and one election' in such a short time would not do justice to the subject it deserves."
Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav, who is skipping the all-party meet being chaired by Narendra Modi, said,"They should focus on the promises they have made to people... There are many parties that will never agree to decisions like 'one nation, one election.'"
Meeting of heads of political parties begins in Parliament, under chairmanship of Prime minister Narendra Modi has started at the Parliament's Library Building. The attendees include all NDA allies and some leaders of the so-called thrid front who neither ally with the UPA nor the NDA. Among Congress allies, only national Conference Leader Farooq Abdullah was seen in attendance of the meeting.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called a meeting of presidents of all parties represented in Lok Sabha or Rajya Sabha on Wednesday to discuss the issue of 'one nation, one election'.
The prime minister has called the meeting to also discuss the celebration of 75 years of India's independence in 2022, 150 years of Mahatma Gandhi's birth anniversary this year and issues related to aspirational districts, Prahlad Joshi said after an all-party meeting called by the government.
However, the list of political parties skipping the meet is expanding by the hour. So far, Samajwadi Party, BSP, Congress, TMC, DMK and TDP have announced they will skip the meet called by the prime minister. TRS supremo K Chandrashekar Rao has said he will send his son KT Rama Rao as his party's representative to the meeting.
Sources said that Opposition parties are weary of the meeting convened by the prime minister as they feel this might be a "trap" set by the BJP and needs proper discussion before going ahead.
The agenda for the meeting also include celebration of 75 years of Independence in 2022 and the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi this year. It will be followed by a dinner meeting with all the MPs on Thursday.
LIVE NEWS and UPDATES
17:19 (IST)
'One nation, one poll' is fundamentally anti-federal, anti-democratic: CPM
CPM general-secretary Sitaram Yechury submitted a note to the meeting of the heads of all parties represented in Parliament. In the note, he said, "Apart from the technical issues involved in the holding of the simultaneous elections to the Parliament and state Assemblies, our opposition to this is based on the fact that it is fundamentally anti-federal, anti-democratic and strikes at the root of the parliamentary democratic system, as ordained in the Constitution."
He further said that the party was totally opposed to "any artificial attempt to bring about simultaneous elections which can only be done by trampling upon the existing Constitutional scheme of parliamentary democracy."
16:36 (IST)
BJD supporting idea of 'one nation, one election', says Naveen Patnaik
ANI quoted Odisha chief minister Naveen Patnaik as saying that his party, Biju Janata Dal, is supporting the idea of 'one nation, one election'.
16:35 (IST)
Mamata skips meeting, says discussion on sensitive subject in short time won't do justice
TMC chief Mamata Banerjee has written to the government saying that she will not be able to attend the meeting called to discuss the issue of 'one nation, one election' idea.
In her letter to Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi, she said: "Response on such a sensitive and serious subject like 'one country and one election' in such a short time would not do justice to the subject it deserves."
She said that the matter required consultations with the Constitutional experts, election experts, and all the party members. "Instead of doing the matter hurriedly, I would like to request you to kindly circulate a white paper on the subject to all political parties inviting their views by providing adequate time. If you only do so, we will be able to give concrete suggestions on this important subject," the letter further read.
ANI
16:11 (IST)
'BJP pushing only Modi's agenda': Gaurav Gogoi on Congress skipping all-party meet
Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi spoke to India Today about why his party was skipping the meeting chaired by Narendra Modi. "If the subject is on election reform, Congress has raised several questions in the Lok Sabha on election reforms. We've raised the issue of EVMs, MPs who are accused in criminal cases among others." He further said that while the issues raised by Congress in Parliament get ignored, the BJP only pushes for what's on the "prime minister's agenda".
15:50 (IST)
Many parties will never agree to 'one nation, one election': Akhilesh Yadav
Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav, who is skipping the all-party meet being chaired by Narendra Modi, said,"They should focus on the promises they have made to people... There are many parties that will never agree to decisions like 'one nation, one election.'"
15:46 (IST)
Meanwhile, meeting of Congress-led Opposition parties cancelled
A meeting of the Opposition parties — called by Congress on Wednesday to chalk out a plan for the Monsoon Session of the Parliament — was cancelled. The party hasn't given any reason for the cancellation and has rescheduled it for the near future.
The development comes on a day when Narendra Modi is chairing an all-party meet in Parliament to discuss 'one nation, one election' issue.
15:34 (IST)
Visuals from meeting in Parliament
JD(U)'s Nitish Kumar, National Conference's Farooq Abdullah, Shiromani Akali Dal's Sukhbir Singh Badal, Biju Janata Dal's Naveen Patnaik, PDP's Mehbooba Mufti, YSRCP's Jagan Mohan Reddy and among those present at the meeting.
15:29 (IST)
All Party meet begins in New Delhi
Meeting of heads of political parties begins in Parliament, under chairmanship of Prime minister Narendra Modi has started at the Parliament's Library Building. The attendees include all NDA allies and some leaders of the so-called thrid front who neither ally with the UPA nor the NDA. Among Congress allies, only national Conference Leader Farooq Abdullah was seen in attendance of the meeting.
15:27 (IST)
Would have attended meeting of it were to discuss EVMs: Mayawati
Mayawati said had the meeting been about Electronic Voting Machines, she would have attended. "The stubbornness of conducting elections through electronic voting machines instead of ballot paper is the real threat to democracy and the Constitution of the country," she claimed.
15:18 (IST)
Mayawati to skip all party meet after giving Modi swearing-in, NITI Aayog meet a miss
15:15 (IST)
CPM likely to attend PM's meet, only to reassert opposition to move
Holding simultaneous polls to Parliament and state Assemblies is fundamentally anti-federal and anti-democratic and thus, against the Constitution, the CPM said on Wednesday, listing out the reasons for its opposition to the "artificial attempt" to introduce the "One Nation, One Election" process by the government.
In a note circulated among the heads of political parties at a meeting called by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to discuss the "One Nation, One Election" issue, CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury said holding simultaneous polls would "tamper" with the constitutional scheme of accountability of the government to the legislature.
"Any attempt to prolong the life of the Lok Sabha or legislature will not only be unconstitutional, but also, anti-democratic. It is the will of the people through their elected representatives that must prevail," he said.
15:11 (IST)
Narendra Modi to chair all-party meet on 'one nation, one election' policy
An All Party Meeting will shortly be conducted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi as he prepares to resume his efforts to build a consensus on the idea of 'One Nation, One Election', a theme which first found mention in the BJP’s 2014 manifesto and was later voiced by both Modi and BJP chief Amit Shah.