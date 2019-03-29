Mission Shakti explained: All you need to know about India's successful A-SAT missile launch

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had on Wednesday announced that India has become the fourth country in the world to join the elite club of nations that mastered A-SAT missile technology.

Modi, through a national address, announcedt that India had “established itself as a space power” by sending an indigenously designed ballistic-missile interceptor up 300 kilometres (190 miles) to destroy a satellite orbiting the earth.

The move sends a stark message to India’s nuclear-armed rivals, China and Pakistan, and changes Asia’s strategic calculus by proving India has the ability to knock out enemy satellites.

The development suggests India, which has long struggled with a lethargic military-procurement process and outdated defense technology, is getting closer to sitting alongside China, Russia and the US as countries with the ability to disrupt enemy communications networks.

The move came weeks after India sparred with arch-foe Pakistan in the skies over Kashmir, a disputed border region where China also has territorial claims.

Here's all you need to know about Mission Shakti.

