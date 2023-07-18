Alimony for wife, but, for dogs? Yes, 50k a month says Mumbai court

A court in Mumbai has reportedly asked a man to pay alimony for his wife as well as their three pet dogs after granting divorce to them over domestic violence allegations by the wife.

The case pertains to a 55-year-old divorced woman, whose appeal was that her husband should pay 50k per month as maintenance for 3 Rottweilers besides her.

What was the matter

The woman married in 1986 and moved to a city in South India with her husband. Their two daughters are married abroad.

In 2021, the woman came to Mumbai after separating from her husband. In the petition, the woman said that she is suffering with a prolonged illness and that she had no means of earning.

Earlier, the woman’s husband had assured her of providing alimony and basic necessities.

In the petition, the woman said: “Apart from other needs, my three Rottweiler dogs are also dependent on me. That’s why I should be given a maintenance of Rs 70 thousand every month”.

The woman’s husband said that it was not his fault, his wife had left the house of her own free will.

The husband said that he had incurred loss in business, due to which he could not provide any kind of maintenance to her.

Although he had earlier given some money to the woman.

What did the court say?

Pets are also an integral part of a civilized lifestyle and are necessary for humans to lead a healthy life.

“Dogs fill any emotional gaps left by broken relationships from divorce,” the court statement reads.

There is no concrete evidence that the husband suffered loss in business, so he cannot escape his responsibility, the judge added.

“Pets bring happiness. That’s why the woman should be given a subsistence allowance of Rs 50 thousand per month,” the judge added.