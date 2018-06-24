Football world cup 2018

Alcatel introduces an Android Go-powered entry level smartphone

India tech2 News Staff Jun 24, 2018 17:00:52 IST

Alcatel has introduced the youngest device under the brand called Alcatel 1 which runs on Android Go. It is also supposed to be the cheapest smartphone in the company leaving its predecessor 1x behind.

According to the report in GSMArena, Alcatel 1 has surfaced in Russia. The release date and the cost is still unclear but it is expected to be cheaper than the 1x which is available for $110 (Rs. 7468)

Alcatel 1. Image: Helpix.ru

As this is a budget smartphone, one cannot expect it to be extremely fancy.

According to the report in Helpix.ru here are the specifications:

  • Alcatel 1 has a 5 inch display with a resolution of 480x960 pixels and 18:9 aspect ratio.
  • The device measures 137.6 x 65.7 x 9.8 mm and weighs 134 grams.
  • It comes in three colours variants which are, Blue, Gold and Black.
  • There is a 5MP primary camera with a single LED flash and a 2MP front camera.
  • The phone is powered by 1.3 GHz MediaTek MT6739 chipset with 1 GB of RAM and 8GB of internal storage.
Alcatel 1. Image: Helpix.ru

  • The memory configuration does not seem very alluring but according to Android Updated the Android Go ecosystem is highly optimised and does not require much of a RAM as the apps are designed for low processor smartphones as well.
  • The phone has the traditional way unlocking the device which is through the PIN/Pattern/Password mechanism.

Updated Date: Jun 24, 2018 17:00 PM

