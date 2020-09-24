AKTU announces BTech final year results; candidates to scores on ietlucknow.ac.in
Candidates who have appeared in the examination can check their results online by using their roll number and date of birth as login credentials
The Institute of Engineering and Technology, Lucknow, has declared the results for BTech even semester exam on its official website at ietlucknow.ac.in. The engineering institute is an autonomous constituent under the Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU), Uttar Pradesh.
Candidates who gave their even semester or final year examination this year can check their provisional results online by entering their roll number and date of birth as login credentials, reported Hindustan Times.
Follow these steps to check the AKTU BTech results:
Step 1: Visit the official site of IET at https://www.ietlucknow.ac.in/
Step 2: Scroll down the homepage to find a link in the right-hand banner. The required link will read: ‘Even Semester Result 2019-20 (Regular/Ex)’. Click on it
Step 3: You will be directed to a new webpage where you would need to login
Step 4: Fill in details like your course type, session, year/ semester, roll number, and date of birth
Step 5: Click on Submit to access your result
Step 6: View, download or take a print out of the even semester result
Here is the direct link to check the provisional BTech even semester results.
According to Times Now, AKTU had issued the official statement regarding the publication of the result late last night, and the colleges were asked to inform the students. The results came out later than usual as this year as the May/June final year exams had to be postponed due to the COVID-19 threat.
AKTU was also responsible for conducting the UPSEE 2020. The body recently published the answer key for UPSEE 2020 on its official site (upsee.nic.in).
