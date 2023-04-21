Akshaya Tritiya, also called as Akha Teej, is a very sacred and auspicious day for Hindus that takes place during the Shukla Paksha Tritiya in the Vaishakha month. This year, the auspicious Hindu festival of Akshaya Tritiya will be marked on 22 April. Akshaya means ‘never diminishing’, implying that the advantages of any Japa, Yajna, Pitra-Tarpan, Dan-Punya done on this day will never decrease and will always stay with the individual. This day is believed to bring good fortune and prosperity, and it is a tradition to buy gold on Akshaya Tritiya as it is believed that doing so will bring more wealth and prosperity in the future. As it is an Akshaya day, gold purchased on this day is believed to be an asset that will never diminish and will only appreciate over time.

History

Akshaya Tritiya is associated with numerous mythological stories and is believed to be a day when many significant religious events occurred. One legend revolves around the story of Lord Krishna and his impoverished friend Sudama. It is said that Sudama visited Lord Krishna’s palace on this auspicious day with a humble gift of flattened rice, seeking to repay the favour of the time when he had received hospitality at Lord Krishna’s home. Moved by Sudama’s pure intentions, Lord Krishna wholeheartedly accepted the meagre offering and bestowed Sudama with wealth and prosperity, ending his lifelong sufferings.

According to anther legend, Akshaya Tritiya marks the beginning of the Treta Yuga, the second epoch in Hindu cosmology, and is also believed to be the day when Parshuram, the sixth incarnation of Lord Vishnu, was born.

Interesting Facts

– On this day, Hindus from around the world not only purchase gold but also initiate new business ventures, as this auspicious day is believed to be blessed by goddess Lakshmi, the deity of wealth.

– According to Hindu tradition, Akshaya Tritiya is considered the day when Vyasa commenced writing the epic Mahabharata, which chronicles the story of the great Bharat war.

– For the Jat farming community, Akshaya Tritiya holds a special significance. On this day, a male member of a Jat family sets out to the fields with a shovel in the early morning. Along the way, any animals or birds encountered are believed to be omens and predictors of rains and crop yields.

– On Akshaya Tritiya, it is common to observe fasting and perform worship of Lord Vasudeva using rice grains.

– Taking a holy dip in the river Ganges on Akshaya Tritiya is regarded as a highly auspicious act.

