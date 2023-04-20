Akshaya Tritiya 2023: Auspicious items you can buy

Akshaya Tritiya is considered to be one of the most auspicious occasions in the Hindu calendar. Also known as Akha Teej, the day is said to bring fortune and prosperity. Many people purchase gold on Akshaya Tritiya as they believe doing so will bring them luck in the future. This year, Akshaya Tritiya will be celebrated on 22 April. But it is not just gold that is considered to be an auspicious thing to buy on the occasion. People can also purchase other metals or even electronic devices on this day. Take a look at what you can buy on Akshaya Tritiya:

Real estate: People believe that Akshaya Tritiya is considered ideal for buying land, property or a house. It is said that investing in real estate can bring luck and prosperity in the long term.

Vehicles: People also go in for buying vehicles on this occasion. It is believed that buying a vehicle on Akshaya Tritiya will ensure that people will have a smooth and successful journey in life.

Books: It might seem odd to some, but books are a good choice this Akshaya Tritiya. People believe that buying books may bring knowledge and prosperity to their lives.

Gold: One thing you cannot go wrong with on Akshaya Tritiya is gold. Many jewellers offer significant discounts on the occasion. Buying gold is said to bring wealth and prosperity. If you are not that keen on gold jewellery, you can buy a small gold coin on Akshaya Tritiya.

Electronics: The modern world has brought several changes to traditions and Akshaya Tritiya is no different. Many people have shifted to buying laptops, smartphones, tablets, or other electronic devices as a harbinger of success. Many electronic stores also offer discounts on Akshaya Tritiya.

Silverware: Not just gold, silver is also in great demand during Akha Teej. Several individuals prefer gifting their loved ones with an object made of silver to wish them luck in their future endeavours.

Agricultural equipment: Farmers believe that buying agricultural implements on Akshaya Tritiya will bring in a good harvest.

