Initiatives all over the globe are striving to raise awareness about the renewable resources of energy. Akshay Urja Day is one such initiative and is commemorated every year on 20 August

The Earth’s resources are diminishing at an alarming rate. And, instead of depending on them, we must switch to renewable resources of energy.

Renewable resources are those types of energy sources that are not depleted, and can continuously provide clean and green energy.

Examples of renewable resources of energy are wind, solar, hydropower, geothermal, and biomass energy. Initiatives all over the globe are striving to raise awareness about how we can utilise more sources of renewable energy.

Akshay Urja Day is one of such initiatives. Akshay Urja Day or Akshay Urja Diwas is commemorated every year on 20 August. Late Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi’s birth anniversary also falls on this day.

History

The Akshay Urja Day campaign was organised for the first time by former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh with the Ministry for New & Renewable Energy Sources (MNRE) in Delhi in the year 2004.

In the event, 12,000 school students formed a human chain to promote efficient and green energy sources.

Significance

As the young generations are key to our future, the campaign primarily targets schools and colleges to raise awareness. Various events like quiz competitions, debates, drawing competitions, rallies, cultural programmes, and slogan-writing competitions are organised by school administrations in many parts of the country.

Carbon dioxide is now at the highest ever recorded level in our atmosphere due to the burning of fossil fuels. The increase in the level of carbon dioxide along with other greenhouse gases causes our atmosphere to trap the heat coming from the Sun, and prevent its escape. This results in climate change and global warming. This causes a lot of complications in our environment, which are not just limited to rising temperatures.

Extreme weather events, rise in sea levels, and shifting of wildlife populations are also some of the problems caused by climate change. To put an end to this, humanity needs to switch to renewable resources of energy.

These resources produce energy without harming the environment. For example, hydroelectric power plants use the flow of water for turning turbines to power a generator, resulting in electricity production.

