Ajmer-Jammu Tawi Puja Express derails near Jaipur, no casualties reported

India Press Trust of India Jul 04, 2018 22:59:32 IST

New Delhi: Three coaches of the Ajmer-Jammu Tawi Puja Express derailed on Jaipur-Phulera double track around 3.43 pm on Tuesday.

No casualty was reported, officials said.

Representational image. AFP

Three sleeper coaches — S2, S3 and S9 — derailed when the train had just departed from a yard at Phulera junction towards Jaipur, North Western Railway (NWR) CPRO Tarun Jain said.

“No passenger was injured in the mishap, and restoration work is underway. The track would be restored soon," he said.

Senior officers from the North Western Railway also supervised the work.

This is the second such incident in the zone since Tuesday morning.

An SLR coach of Lalgarh-Dibrugarh Express derailed near Hanumangarh in Rajasthan after hitting a wild animal in the wee hours on Tuesday.

There was no casualty and restoration of track was completed for smooth running of trains, an NWR spokesman said.

Meanwhile, three trains — Jaipur-Jaisalmer Express, Jaipur-Chandigarh Express and Chandigarh-Jaipur Express — have been cancelled. Indore-Jodhpur Express and Bhopal-Jodhpur Express were partially cancelled and the route of Chandigarh-Bandra terminus has been diverted, the spokesperson added.


Updated Date: Jul 04, 2018 22:59 PM

