Ajit Doval says 'supporting terrorism' is Pakistan's state policy; claims FAFT has created pressure like 'no other' on Islamabad

New Delhi: National Security Advisor (NSA), Ajit Doval on Monday said that supporting terrorism is the state policy of Pakistan. He was speaking at the national conference of the Chiefs of ATS and STFs of the States in New Delhi on Monday.

"If a criminal has the support of a state, it becomes a great challenge. Some of the states have mastered this, in our case Pakistan has made it as an instrument of its state policy," said Ajit Doval.

"Here in India, it is the state-sponsored terrorism. They not only recruit, provide training, weapons, intelligence etc but they also give them the higher degree of deniability, and resources and technology due to which intelligence agencies are not able to figure them out, degrade them or find their tentacles," said Doval.

"If a criminal gets the support of state then it becomes difficult to catch him suppose if police somewhere start supporting an underworld man," he said. The accessibility of high-end technology to terrorists makes the collection of evidence very complex, he added.

"Further, the approach of the judiciary is to treat the terrorism cases at par with the ordinary crime, they apply the same benchmark," said Doval.

"One of the biggest pressures that have come on Pakistan today is because of the proceedings of Financial Action Task Force (FATF), it has created so much pressure on them that probably no other action could have done," he said.

He also said that the impact that NIA has been able to make against terrorism in Kashmir is more than any other agency.