Ajit Doval in China: NSA to meet Foreign Minister Wang Yi tomorrow to review progress of bilateral since Wuhan Summit

Beijing: National Security Advisor Ajit Doval arrived in China on Friday for the 21st round of border talks with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, during which they would also review the progress in bilateral ties since the Wuhan Summit in April.

Doval and Wang will meet on Saturday in the picturesque Dujiangyan City in southwestern China's Sichuan province. They are the designated special representatives for border talks between India and China.

Wang earlier this year succeeded Yang Jiechi as the state councillor, a rank higher than the foreign minister in Chinese government's hierarchy. This will be his first round of border talks.

Announcing the talks on 21 November, Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Geng Shuang presented an upbeat picture of the bilateral ties saying, "We have properly managed the differences through dialogue and consultation. The border areas on the whole maintained stability."

Officials maintain that this round of talks may focus more on reviewing the progress on trade and maintenance of peace at borders than movement towards a solution to the border dispute as India is headed for general elections next year.

Since the first-ever "informal summit" between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping in Wuhan, the two countries have launched a dialogue between trade officials to enhance India's exports to China to address the over $51-billion trade deficit.

Since then, progress has been made towards increasing India's export of rice, sugar and pharmaceuticals. This is expected to come under review at Saturday's talks, officials said.

Negotiations between the special representatives are regarded highly significant by both the countries as they cover all aspects of bilateral ties besides making efforts to resolve the vexed border dispute.

The India-China border dispute covers 3,488-km-long Line of Actual Control. China claims Arunachal Pradesh as part of southern Tibet.

The last round, held in New Delhi between Doval and Yang, took place in the backdrop of the 73-day standoff between the two militaries at Doklam over Chinese army's plan to build a road close to India's strategic "Chicken's Neck" corridor connecting the north-eastern states.

The standoff ended after the People's Liberation Army halted the plans to build the road.

Officials on both sides say a lot of spadework has been done to ensure peace and tranquillity at the border, though the solution to the border dispute is still elusive even after 20 rounds of talks.

Senior defence officials of India and China have held the 9th India-China Annual Defence and Security Dialogue in Beijing on 13 November after a one-year gap due to the Doklam standoff. During the meeting, both sides agreed to enhance defence exchanges and interactions.