Airports Authority of India begins probe into Kolkata airport fire

The Airports Authority of India (AAI) has begun an investigation into the incident of fire at the Kolkata airport, officials said on Thursday.

The fire broke out at the check-in area of the Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport around 9.12 pm on Wednesday, leading to chaos and panic among passengers, the officials added.

West Bengal Fire Services Minister Sujit Bose earlier told PTI, “Initially, it seems that some fault related to the air conditioning system caused the fire.”

#BreakingNews: A #fire broke out inside Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose International (#Kolkata) Airport. However, all passengers are evacuated safely and the check-in process was suspended due to the presence of smoke in the check-in area. pic.twitter.com/f2J0otppdy — News18 (@CNNnews18) June 14, 2023

The fire was doused by 9.40 pm, and check-in service resumed at 10.25 pm, officials said. No one was injured in the mishap, they said, adding that no arriving flight was delayed.

Calling the incident “unfortunate”, Union civil aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Wednesday said he was in touch with the airport director and the situation remains to be under control.

An unfortunate but minor fire broke out at the Kolkata airport near a check-in counter. In touch with the airport director – the situation is under control. All passengers & staff have been evacuated from the area. Fortunately, everyone is safe & no injuries have been reported.… — Jyotiraditya M. Scindia (@JM_Scindia) June 14, 2023

With inputs from agencies

