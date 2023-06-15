India

Airports Authority of India begins probe into Kolkata airport fire

'Initially, it seems that some fault related to the air conditioning system caused the fire,' West Bengal Fire Services Minister Sujit Bose earlier said

FP Staff June 15, 2023 11:43:00 IST
Airports Authority of India begins probe into Kolkata airport fire

A fire broke out inside Kolkata airport on 14 June 2023.

The Airports Authority of India (AAI) has begun an investigation into the incident of fire at the Kolkata airport, officials said on Thursday.

The fire broke out at the check-in area of the Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport around 9.12 pm on Wednesday, leading to chaos and panic among passengers, the officials added.

West Bengal Fire Services Minister Sujit Bose earlier told PTI, “Initially, it seems that some fault related to the air conditioning system caused the fire.”

The fire was doused by 9.40 pm, and check-in service resumed at 10.25 pm, officials said. No one was injured in the mishap, they said, adding that no arriving flight was delayed.

Calling the incident “unfortunate”, Union civil aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Wednesday said he was in touch with the airport director and the situation remains to be under control.

With inputs from agencies

Read all the Latest NewsTrending NewsCricket NewsBollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on FacebookTwitter and Instagram.

Updated Date: June 15, 2023 11:43:00 IST