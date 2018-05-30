Aircel-Maxis case: Chidambaram gets protection from arrest till 5 June, court seeks ED's response on anticipatory bail

The Delhi's Patiala house court said no course of action can be taken against former finance minister P Chidambaram in the Aircel Maxis case until 5 June.

Chidambaram has to appear before the Enforcement Directorate (ED). As of now, ED has to get back to court on case. The court has sought reply from ED. Chidambaram had filed for an anticipatory bail plea earlier.

Chidambaram was to appear before the Enforcement Directorate on 5 June. Senior advocate and Congress leader Kapil Sibal argued for Chidambaram during his anticipatory bail plea hearing.

In September, 2015, the CBI had filed its status report regarding a probe into the FIPB approvals in the case.

The Aircel-Maxis case pertains to alleged money laundering. The ED is probing the financial irregularities committed as per the Prevention of Money Laundering Act in the case, which is also being investigated by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Both agencies are trying to find out how Karti allegedly managed to get a clearance from the Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) for the Aircel-Maxis deal.

The ED in September last year had also attached Rs 1.16-crore assets of Karti in connection with the case.

