'Air travel a luxury before 2014': PM takes a swipe at Cong as he inaugurates Manohar International Airport in Mopa, Goa

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday inaugurated the first phase of the greenfield international airport at Mopa in North Goa.

The is airport named after former Goa chief minister Manohar Parrikar, a BJP stalwart who passed away in 2019.

PM also took a jibe at previous governments, saying they had adopted a vote bank approach for decades instead of finding what people needed in terms of public amenities.

“Air travel was a luxury before 2014 but now even middle-class families look at it as an affordable option,” he said.

Goa’s second international airport

The Mopa airport in North Goa is the second international airport in the coastal state apart from the existing airport at Dabolim, which is operated as a city enclave from Indian naval air station INS Hansa.

The Manohar International Airport in Goa will boost Goa’s economy and provide a great experience for tourists. It is also a tribute to Manohar Parrikar Ji’s efforts for Goa’s progress. pic.twitter.com/sgun5UJbKa — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 11, 2022

“We took the initiative to take air travel to the smallest cities in the country. We have expanded the airport network in the country and 72 airports have been built in the last 8 years,” PM said.

The foundation stone for the airport at Mopa was laid by PM Modi in 2016.

The first phase of the airport will handle 44 lakh passenger movement every year.

With inputs from agencies

