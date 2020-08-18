Air India's Vande Bharat flights to and fro Hong Kong postponed after city authorities ban aviation ops
Last week, the Consulate General of India in Hong Kong had said Air India is planning to operate 2 flights from Hong Kong to Delhi on 18 and 21 August
New Delhi: Air India's Vande Bharat Mission flights to and from Hong Kong have been banned by Hong Kong authorities due to COVID-19 related issues.
Air India tweeted, "FlyAI: ImportantUpdate — Due to restrictions imposed by Hong Kong Authorities, AI 310/315, Delhi -- Hong Kong -- Delhi of August 18, 2020 stands postponed. Next update in this regard will be intimated soon. Passengers may please contact Air India Customer Care for assistance."
Last week, the Consulate General of India, Hong Kong had said Air India is planning to operate two Vande Bharat Mission flights from Hong Kong to Delhi on 18 and 21 August.
The Vande Bharat Mission started in early May to evacuate Indians stranded abroad due to travel restrictions in wake of COVID-19 pandemic.
In a weekly briefing held last Thursday, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said a total of 10.5 lakh stranded Indians have returned through various modes under the Vande Bharat Mission.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
also read
Revisiting Dombivali Fast, Nishikant Kamat's critically acclaimed film on battling a crooked system
In Nishikant Kamat’s Dombivali Fast, middle-class bank employee Madhav Apte slowly erupts from a complacent existence filled with peripheral examples of injustice in nearly every corner of society.
'We will persevere': A newspaper faces the weight of Hong Kong's crackdown
In Hong Kong’s newly restrictive environment, the freewheeling publication is both a target and a test case for the government’s authority over the media
France stops ratification of extradition agreement with Hong Kong, says treaty to remain 'as it stands'
Australia, Canada, New Zealand, the UK and the US suspended similar treaties with Hong Kong last month after China imposed a new national security law on the city