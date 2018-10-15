Air India stewardess falls off Mumbai-Delhi aircraft while closing door before departure, sustains serious injuries

A 53-year-old air hostess suffered serious injuries after falling off an Air India aircraft which was getting ready for departure for New Delhi from the Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport, a source said on Monday.

The incident happened on Air India flight AI 864 operating on Mumbai-Delhi route, according to the airline source.

"The woman crew member was closing the door for the pushback when she fell from the aircraft," the source said. She has been admitted to Nanavati Hospital.

An Air India spokesperson was not immediately available for comments.

Earlier this week, an internal inquiry was set up by Air India Express after their Dubai-bound flight from Trichy, with 136 passengers on board, hit the Air Traffic Control (ATC) compound wall on 11 October at the Trichy Airport, and was subsequently diverted to Mumbai.

After the incident, an internal inquiry has been set up. The pilot and co-pilot have been de-rostered till completion of the investigation.

With inputs from PTI