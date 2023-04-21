The aviation regulator, Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), has launched an investigation into an incident involving an Air India pilot who allegedly allowed a female friend into the cockpit of a Dubai-Delhi flight on 27 February. Simultaneously, Air India is also conducting an independent probe after taking cognisance of the matter, as told by officials to media outlets.

An Air India spokesperson on Friday, 21 April stated that the airline has a zero-tolerance policy when it comes to the safety and well-being of passengers, and appropriate action will be taken regarding the incident. A complaint was filed by a cabin member of the Dubai-Delhi flight with DGCA, and an official from DGCA confirmed that an investigation is ongoing.

The pilot of the flight allegedly permitted a female friend to enter the cockpit, which is against regulations as unauthorised individuals are not allowed in the cockpit. Such kind of action may be a violation of norms.

News agency ANI also took to Twitter to post about this incident.

A user commented if appropriate action is not taken to address this act of indiscipline, it could have a bad impact on passenger safety.

Many users echoed a similar point of view and said that immediate arrest and permanent revocation of his license should be pursued as necessary action against him.

Some people stated that the Chief Justice of India (CJI) and Supreme Court should handle the matter.

A few accounts pointed out that prior to 2001, visiting cockpits was common in many airlines, but after the 9/11 attack, regulations were implemented that banned such visits without exceptions. Therefore, the pilot in question should be suspended at minimum, and appropriate disciplinary action should be taken, as commented by some users.

In the meantime, investigation team will review the pertinent details of the incident from a technical and safety perspective, as stated by officials. As mentioned in a report by The Hindu, the airline spokesperson said in a statement, “We have taken serious note of the reported incident and investigations are underway in Air India. We have also reported the matter to the DGCA and are cooperating with their investigations.”

