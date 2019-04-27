Air India flights delayed as global server suffers failure, hundreds stranded at Delhi, Mumbai airports

Air India flights across the world were delayed on Saturday morning as the airline suffered a failure of its main server. Angry travellers stranded in Delhi and Mumbai airports tweeted photographs of chaos from the early hours of the day.

Air India flights affected as airline's SITA server is down all over India & overseas since 3:30 am. More details awaited. #Visuals from Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi pic.twitter.com/Wl2hElACUU — ANI (@ANI) April 27, 2019

Air India - you gotta take responsibility of the passengers who booked your flight tickets. Thousands stranded at the airport for over 3 hours. No updates. No one to talk to. Terrible service. #airindia #outage #mumbait2 #sitasoftwareoutage pic.twitter.com/tuusueI4dG — Manish (@mani_8612) April 27, 2019

Air India server crashed since 3.30AM. All flights cancelled. Thousands of passengers stranded at the airport. Nobody knows what is happening. Don’t go to the airport without confirming. I am also going back after spending couple of hours. — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) April 27, 2019

The airline said its SITA server has been hit since 3.30 am on Saturday, and that it was working to resolve the issue. SITA is a multinational information technology company providing IT and telecommunication services to the air transport industry. "Our technical teams are on work and soon the system may be recovered. The inconvenience is deeply regretted," ANI reported an Air India spokesperson as having said.

The effects of the technical snag were felt particularly at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport where the number of stranded passengers reportedly crossed a hundred, reported News18.

This the second time in a year that the airline has been hit after its server shut down globally.

The server failure came a day after Air India announced that from 1 May, if a customer wants to cancel or make changes to an air ticket within 24 hours of booking, he or she will not be charged any fee. However, this facility will be available only if the flight is scheduled at least seven days after the booking date.

