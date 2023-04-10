Air India flight to London returns to Delhi after unruly flyer causes 'physical harm' to cabin crew

New Delhi: An Air India flight to London returned to Delhi minutes after takeoff as a passenger caused physical harm to two of the cabin crew members and did not pay head to verbal and written warnings. The airline handed over the unruly passenger to the police before taking off to Heathrow.

In a statement, Air India said flight AI 111 scheduled to operate Delhi-London Heathrow on April 10, 2023, returned to Delhi shortly after departure due to the “serious unruly behaviour of a passenger on board.”

Passenger continued with ‘unruly behaviour’

Air India further said that the passenger did not pay heed to verbal and written warnings and continued with unruly behaviour including causing physical harm to two of the cabin crew members.

“The pilot in command decided to return to Delhi and the passenger was handed over to the security personnel upon landing,” the statement added.

Brawl in Air India Delhi-London flight

The Air India flight took off from Delhi at 6.35 am on Monday and the brawl took place after some time forcing the plane to make a turn and come back to Delhi again.

FIR lodged

Air India informed that an FIR has been lodged with the police. “Safety, security and dignity of all on board is important to us at Air India. We are providing all possible support to the affected crew members. We regret the inconvenience caused to the passengers and have rescheduled the flight to depart for London this afternoon,” the airline said.

Incidents of unruly passengers in Air India

The latest incident comes merely months after a drunk man allegedly urinated on a woman co-passenger onboard New York-Delhi Air India flight on November 26.

The Pee-Gate incident had sparked debate on passengers’ conduct, prompting airlines to issue tough guidelines to tackle unruly fliers.

Air India was fined Rs 30 lakh for failing to comply with rules in the urination case.

In March, a passenger of London-Mumbai Air India flight was caught smoking in the lavatory of the flight. The person was booked for unruly behaviour.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.