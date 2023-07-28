Shortly after taking off, Paris-bound Air India flight AI143 on Friday safely returned to Delhi following the Delhi ATC’s information to the flight crew about suspected tyre debris on the runway on Friday

“Flight AI143 operating Delhi-Paris on 28 July 2023 air-returned shortly after take-off, following the Delhi ATC’s information to flight crew about suspected tyre debris sighted on the runway after departure. The flight safely landed back at Delhi at 1418Hrs,” said Air India spokesperson.

The spokesperson said that while the aircraft undergoes necessary checks at Delhi, alternate arrangements are being planned for the passengers of AI143 to get to their destinations.

“We regret the inconvenience caused to passengers, but as always, safety of all on board is Air India’s foremost priority,” added the spokesperson.

More details awaited.