AIMA MAT result 2020 declared: Check scores at mat.aima.in using login credentials

The All India Management Association released the result for the Management Aptitude Test (MAT) 2020. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check their result on the official website mat.aima.in.

According to a report in the Indian Express, candidates will require their login credentials that include roll number and registration number to check their results. As per the report, the exam was conducted from 21 November to 24 December in an internet-based test, paper-based test and computer-based test mode.

Here's how to check AIMA MAT result 2020:

Step 1: Candidates need to visit the official website, mat.aima.in.

Step 2: Candidates need to click on the link 'AIMA MAT 2020 result' on the homepage.

Step 3: They will be redirected to a new page.

Step 4: Candidates need to log in using the registration number, following which the result will appear on the screen.

Step 5: They should next download and take a print out for future reference.

Here is the direct link to check MAT December 2020 Result.

As per a report in Hindustan Times, MAT is conducted four times a year in the months of February, May, September and December. Candidates need to be a graduate in any discipline to appear for MAT. A final year student in any undergraduate course can also appear provisionally.

Candidates who had given the MAT 2020 for the August-September session had to take the exam from their home or a place of their choice due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Students had to keep a government-approved valid original photo identity document ready that they had to submit as a live image to get authorization to write the exam.