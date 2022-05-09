AIMA MAT 2022 applications to end today, follow these steps to apply

The examination is a Paper-Based Test {PBT} and a Computer-Based Test {CBT} that is scheduled for 15 May

The applications for the Management Aptitude Test {MAT} May 2022 session conclude today, 9 May. Those interested and eligible can apply for the exam at the official website. However, the last date to apply for PBT 2 and CBT 2 is 23 May.

The examination is a Paper-Based Test {PBT} and a Computer-Based Test {CBT} that is scheduled for 15 May. The PBT 2 and CBT 2 are scheduled for 28 May. Candidates will be able to download the admit cards from 11 May and 25 May {4.00 PM} onwards, respectively.

Here is how to register for the exam

Step 1: Go to the official website at mat.aima.in

Step 2: Then go to “Fresh Candidate to create login” option on the main page

Step 3: Fill in your details and register on the AIMA portal

Step 4: You will get an OTP on your registered mobile number to access the MAT application link

Step 5: Login, fill in your information and complete the application process

Step 6: Pay your AIMA MAT application fee

Step 7: Take a printout of your form for future correspondence.

Here is the direct registration link.

When will the results be declared?

The scores of the exam will be available on the AIMA Website in the second week of June. Candidates will be required to download the MAT Score from AIMA website.

What is the exam pattern?

The duration of the exam is 2.5 hours. The paper pattern consists of 200 questions, with 40 in each section. The question paper is divided into five parts- Language Comprehension, Data Analysis and Sufficiency, Intelligence and Critical Reasoning, and Indian and Global Environment and Mathematical Skills.

Applicants can clarify queries related to MAT, if any, by sending an e-mail to matpbt@aima.in {for PBT} or call at 8130338839, 9599030586 {from 9:00 AM to 7:00 PM} and 011-47673020 {from 9:00 AM to 5:30 PM}.

