Ailing mother marries off minor to 23-year-old woman in Andhra Pradesh after being fed up of husband

India FP Staff May 13, 2018 18:21:40 IST

A 13-year-old boy was married off to a 23-year-old woman in Upparahal village in Andhra Pradesh’s Kurnool district, police said.

Representational image. Reuters

According to Hindustan Times, the wedding took place on 27 April in the presence of relatives and villagers, but the local authorities only found out about the incident after photographs of the wedding went viral on social media.

News Minute reports that local journalists also paid heed to the incident and reported it, following which the Joint Collector and the police began a search for the bride’s family in the village on Friday, in order to rescue the boy. The report adds that the minor boy has not been traced as of now.

According to Hindustan Timeslocals believe the boy's mother married him off because she was "terminally ill" and "wanted the family to have an adult woman capable of performing household chores" after her death.

India Today reports that the mother of the minor was also "fed up" with her drunkard husband, compelling her to take the decision of getting her son married. According to the report, the groom's mother and father are agricultural labourers, while the bride's parents are also labourers from the neighbouring Bellari districts of Karnataka.

According to NDTV, the groom's parents and the family of the woman have also gone missing. India Today's report adds that the district administration has warned the family that they can file an FIR and asked the couple to surrender as the marriage is not legal.

“The marriage will be cancelled as it is not valid as per law. If the parents do not hand the bride and the groom over to the district authorities within two days, we will a file a case against them,” tahsildar Srinivasa Rao said to Hindustan Times.


Updated Date: May 13, 2018 18:21 PM

