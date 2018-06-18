AIIMS to declare MBBS 2018 entrance exam results today, check your scores at aiimsexams.org

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) will declare the results for its Bachelor of Medicine, Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS) entrance exam today (18 June 2018), according to media reports. Candidates can check their results on the AIIMS official website- aiimsexams.org.

Results for MBBS entrance exam for eight other AIIMS in Patna, Bhopal, Jodhpur, Bhubaneswar, Rishikesh, Raipur, Guntur (Andhra Pradesh) and Nagpur (Maharashtra) will be declared today according to Hindustan Times.

It was for the first time that the MBBS exam was conducted on two days, 26 and 27 May.

In 2017, the results were declared on 15 June and Nishita Purohit from Gujarat topped the exam with a percentile of 100.

Here is how you ca check your results:

-Go to aiimsexams.org.

-Click on the link for ‘MBBS Entrance Exam Results 2018’.

-In the page that opens, enter your roll number and date of birth (in DD/MM/YYYY format).

-View the result.

-Download and print it out for future reference.

A report from NDTV said that the results will be displayed in both rank-wise and roll number-wise manner. The time of the declaration is uncertain. After the exam results are declared, the qualified candidates will be called for counselling.

As has been observed over the course of the past few weeks, the dates and times of result announcements have been frequently changed around. The information above has not been independently verified by Firstpost. However, this article will continue to be updated to reflect official updates as and when they come in.