AIIMS Result 2018: Punjab's Eliza Bansal tops examination; 17-yr-old says she wants to become a cardiologist

Seventeen-year-old Eliza Bansal, who hails from Punjab's Sangrur district, emerged as the topper of the AIIMS entrance examination after scoring 100 percent.

Bansal, a student of Dr Devraj DAV Public School, was quoted as saying in The Indian Express that she wants to become a cardiologist. According to the report, she would go to Patiala — one-and-a-half hours away from her hometown — for coaching classes on weekends.

She also said that she wants to help fill the shortfall of doctors in her hometown. "Despite coming from a backward area, I had the full support of my family," she was quoted as saying in The Tribune.

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) declared the results for its Bachelor of Medicine, Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS) entrance exam on Monday.

Results for MBBS entrance exam for eight other AIIMS in Patna, Bhopal, Jodhpur, Bhubaneswar, Rishikesh, Raipur, Guntur (Andhra Pradesh) and Nagpur (Maharashtra) has also been declared.