AIIMS Result 2018: MBBS 2018 entrance exam results declared, as many as 2,649 candidates qualify for 1st round of counselling

India FP Staff Jun 18, 2018 15:54:54 IST

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) declared the results for its Bachelor of Medicine, Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS) entrance exam today (18 June 2018), according to media reports. Candidates can check their results on the AIIMS official website- aiimsexams.org.

Representational image. PTI

Results for MBBS entrance exam for eight other AIIMS in Patna, Bhopal, Jodhpur, Bhubaneswar, Rishikesh, Raipur, Guntur (Andhra Pradesh) and Nagpur (Maharashtra) has also been declared.

As many as 2,649 candidates have been deemed qualified for the first round of centralised counselling. The cut-off percentile was 98.83 percent for the general category, 97.01 percent for OBC (NCL) and 93.65 percent for SC/ST category, reported NDTV.

It was for the first time that the MBBS exam was conducted on two days, 26 and 27 May.

In 2017, the results were declared on 15 June and Nishita Purohit from Gujarat topped the exam with a percentile of 100.

Here is how you can check your results:

-Go to aiimsexams.org.

-Click on the link  for ‘MBBS Entrance Exam Results 2018’.

-In the page that opens, enter your roll number and date of birth (in DD/MM/YYYY format).

-View the result.

-Download and print it out for future reference.


Updated Date: Jun 18, 2018 15:54 PM

