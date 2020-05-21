AIIMS PG entrance exam: Admit card release postponed, revised date to be issued shortly; exam will be held in first week of June

AIIMS PG entrance exam | The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has postponed the releasing date of the admit card of its entrance examination for admission to AIIMS PG courses for the July 2020 session.

"The revised date of uploading of the admit card will be notified shortly," the AIIMS' examination section mentioned in a notice.

Applicants have been asked to visit the website www.aiimsexams.org for updates.

The admit card of the AIIMS PG 2020 entrance exam was earlier scheduled to be released on 20 May.

The decision has been taken due to the prevailing coronavirus pandemic. The Government of India has extended the nationwide COVID-19 lockdown till 31 May. The lockdown 4.0 came into effect on 18 May.

According to a report by NDTV, the AIIMS PG entrance exam 2020 was earlier scheduled for 3 May.

Earlier this month, AIIMS had released the revised schedule of the postgraduate (PG) entrance examinations July 2020 session.

The PG entrance examination for MD/ MS/ MDS/ M. Biotechnology/fellowship programme will be held between 6 and 12 June. Theory papers for MD, MS and MDS will be conducted on four days: 6 June, 8 June, 10 June and 12 June.The theory exam for M.Biotechnology will be held on 6 June, 8 June and 10 June.

AIIMS holds the PG entrance examination twice a year for admission to MD, MS, DM (6 years), M.Ch. (6 years), and MDS courses.

The NDTV report mentioned that AIIMS PG entrance exam is a computer based test and has one paper in English language consisting of 200 objective type questions for MD/MS and 90 objective type questions for MDS.