AIIMS MBBS Result 2019: All India Institute of Medical Sciences releases entrance exam scores; check at aiimsexams.org

AIIMS MBBS Result 2019 | The results of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) MBBS 2019 entrance examination held for 1,150 seats across the country were declared on Wednesday. The result for admission to MBBS courses has been uploaded on the exam convener’s website, aiimsexams.org in the form of a merit list and each candidate’s scorecard.

Total 3,38,457 candidates comprising 1,57,488 males, 1,80,934 females and 35 third gender candidates appeared for the examination, the AIIMS said in a statement. Out of them, 11,380 have qualified — 7,352 males, 4,027 females and one third gender candidate.

The counselling round is likely to start in the first week of July and a total of three phases are scheduled for allotting the seat to qualifying candidates, News18 reported.

Here is how to check your AIIMS Result 2019:

Step 1- Visit the official website of the Examination Section of All India Institutes of Medical Sciences: aiimsexams.org

Step 2- On the homepage, search for AIIMS Result 2019 tab

Step 3- Click on it and enter the required details

Step 4- Your sectional score and overall AIIMS Result 2019 will be displayed on the screen

Step 5- Download and take a printout of AIIMS MBBS 2019 Result scorecard

The examination was held on 25-26 May at AIIMS — New Delhi, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Jodhpur, Mangalagiri (Guntur), Nagpur, Patna, Raipur, Rishikesh, Bathinda, Deoghar (Jharkhand), Gorakhpur, Kalyani (West Bengal), Rae Bareli and Telangana (Bibinagar). The examination was conducted online in four shifts for over two days.

It was organised in 339 centres in 151 cities spread over 29 states and three Union Territories. The entire process of examination, starting from entry to exit of candidates, was monitored in real-time at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, New Delhi through CCTV surveillance and live streaming.

With inputs from PTI

