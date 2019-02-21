AIIMS MBBS 2019 Final Registration begins today; candidates can generate their unique code on aiimsexams.org

AIIMS MBBS 2019 Final Registration | The final registration process for the All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS) MBBS admission will begin on Thursday on the official website aiimsexams.org. As per the official notification, the online registration process will end on 12 March, 2019.

In addition, AIIMS will also be providing another opportunity to students who have completed the AIIMS MBBS Basic Registration process, but were unable to generate their unique code till date. Such candidates can generate their codes starting 23 February until 12 March. No further opportunity will be given to students for the same.

How to register for AIIMS MBBS 2019:

— Visit the official website aiimsexams.org

— Click on 'Academic Courses’. You will be redirected to a new page.

— Click on the ‘Proceed for Prospective Applicants Advanced Registration(PAAR)’ link. Another new page will open.

— Click on the 'Undergraduate Courses’ button.

— Generate code for the exam you are applying for (MBBS).

— You will get a code on your registered email address and mobile number.

— Make payment and choose your preferred exam centre city.

— Candidates will then be eligible for an admit card.

Candidates must note that the Final Registration is the last step in AIIMS MBBS application process. Candidates will not be allowed to appear for the AIIMS MBBS 2019 examination if they have completed the Basic Registration process only.

AIIMS has developed a two-step registration process for MBBS courses from this academic year to reduce the number of mistakes made by students in their application forms, India Today reported.

The exam will be conducted through computer-based testing (CBT) mode on 25 and 26 May.

Firstpost is now on WhatsApp. For the latest analysis, commentary and news updates, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Firstpost.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.