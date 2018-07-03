Football world cup 2018

associate sponsors

Llyod
HDFC
You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News

AIIMS MBBS 2018: First round of counselling merit list released; check at aiimsexams.org

India FP Staff Jul 03, 2018 19:30:04 IST

All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has released the first round of online counselling merit list for AIIMS MBBS 2018 on its official website aiimsexams.org. The entrance exam was conducted on 26 and 27 May and over two lakh students had appeared for the test.

AIIMS had announced the result on 18 June this year.

Here are the steps to check the merit list of the first round of counselling:

- Go to the official website: aiimsexams.org

- Click on 'Seat allocation NOTICE No. 41/2018'

- Search for your roll number

- Download the document for reference

Candidates who did not participate in the first round of counselling and seat allocation are not eligible for the second and third round of counselling but can participate in the open round of seat allocation.


Updated Date: Jul 03, 2018 19:30 PM

Also Watch

FIFA World Cup 2018: Lionel Messi's genius shines against Nigeria, helps Argentina extend stay in Russia
  • Thursday, June 28, 2018 No medicines, doctors or staff: A Faizabad primary health centre that is located in the middle of a forest
  • Tuesday, June 26, 2018 It's A Wrap: Swara Bhasker talks about Veere Di Wedding and Twitter trolls, in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Wednesday, June 27, 2018 FIFA World Cup 2018: Uruguayan defender Jose Maria Gimenez may be fit in time for round of 16 fixture against Portugal
  • Monday, June 4, 2018 It's A Wrap: Bhavesh Joshi Superhero makers Anurag Kashyap, Vikramaditya Motwane in conversation with Parul Sharma

Also See




- 03 Jul 2018
Sweden
0:0
Switzerland
Match Centre
- 03 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
Colombia
:
England
- 06 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
Uruguay
:
France
- 06 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
Brazil
:
Belgium
- 07 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
W55
:
W56
- 07 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
Russia
:
Croatia
- 10 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
W57
:
W58
- 11 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
W59
:
W60
- 14 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
L61
:
L62
- 15 Jul 2018, 08:30 PM
W61
:
W62



It's A Wrap: Swara Bhasker talks about Veere Di Wedding, Twitter trolls in conversation with Parul Sharma



Top Stories




Cricket Scores