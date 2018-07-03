AIIMS MBBS 2018: First round of counselling merit list released; check at aiimsexams.org

All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has released the first round of online counselling merit list for AIIMS MBBS 2018 on its official website aiimsexams.org. The entrance exam was conducted on 26 and 27 May and over two lakh students had appeared for the test.

AIIMS had announced the result on 18 June this year.

Here are the steps to check the merit list of the first round of counselling:

- Go to the official website: aiimsexams.org

- Click on 'Seat allocation NOTICE No. 41/2018'

- Search for your roll number

- Download the document for reference

Candidates who did not participate in the first round of counselling and seat allocation are not eligible for the second and third round of counselling but can participate in the open round of seat allocation.